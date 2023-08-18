Tropical wave to bring scattered storms to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – The weekend won’t be a washout, but there will be storms around courtesy of a tropical wave moving in from the Bahamas. Saturday, at this point, appears to be the better of the two weekend days to be outside.

Most of Saturday will behave like a typical Florida day. Expect Saturday to start off dry. High temperatures climb back to the low-to-mid 90s. Storm chances ramp up after 2 p.m. Storms will move from east to west with the wind off of the Atlantic.

Future radar

After a few showers early in the afternoon, most of the day along the Atlantic coast will be dry. The highest storm chances Saturday will be around Orlando and west late in the afternoon and early evening.

Future radar

Overall, there is a 40% chance for storms Saturday.

The bulk of the moisture from the tropical wave pushes in Sunday afternoon. A few downpours could sneak in Sunday morning.

Storm chances increase gradually through the afternoon from the southeast. Storms will be likely through the afternoon and early evening.

Future radar

Storm chances wind down for Sunday evening. Highs top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s Sunday.

This is the same wave that the National Hurricane Center has highlighted for possible development as it moves away from Florida.

Tropics update:

There are four tropical waves in the Atlantic highlighted for possible tropical development.

The next tropical depression of the 2023 hurricane season could develop over the weekend. Click here for the full tropical update. There are no immediate threats to Florida at this time.