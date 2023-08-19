Sanford Main Street cancels 2023 ‘Jingle Jam’ festival

SANFORD, Fla. – The 2023 “Jingle Jam” street festival in Sanford is off, its organizers announced Friday.

According to a news release issued by Sanford Main Street, a nonprofit group with a stated mission to breathe new life into downtown Sanford, the December festival was canceled months ahead of time “due to rising costs and the mounting fatigue caused by the ever-increasing regulations.”

The release elaborated, going on to say that Sanford Main Street relies on volunteers to operate events such as Jingle Jam. At latest however, these volunteers have reportedly been speaking out, fatigued more and more by the challenges brought about in managing the event.

“Jingle Jam has been a cherished tradition in our community for many years, bringing joy and holiday cheer to families and friends. However, the festival’s sustainability has been challenged by a series of factors that have made it increasingly difficult to secure the necessary resources and meet evolving regulatory demands,” the release states. “...(The) dedicated team of volunteers who have tirelessly worked to bring Jingle Jam to life every year has expressed concerns of fatigue due to managing the event’s ever-increasing demands. As a non-profit organization, Sanford Main Street relies heavily on the generosity and commitment of these volunteers. Their well-being and satisfaction are of utmost importance to us.”

The organization said it will use this opportunity to explore fresh ideas and new fundraising strategies that better align with what it’s capable of and what the community wants.

“We have gathered sufficient data from other similar cities that have a great public, private partnership with their municipalities that promote growth through financial support. We hope to emulate those success stories,” the release states.

The release ends with a statement of hope that Sanford Main Street will eventually raise the funds needed to continue hosting memorable experiences for the community.

Elsewhere in Sanford, Hollerbach’s German Restaurant recently announced it would not be hosting its own Oktoberfest celebration this year.

