‘Jingle Jam’ all the way: Sanford holiday party takes on historic downtown

SANFORD, Fla. – Downtown Sanford is once again transforming to celebrate the holidays with its annual Jingle Jam Community Party this weekend.

This marks the fourth year Jingle Jam is bringing the festivities to downtown Sanford with live music, over 15 food trucks, carnival games and more Saturday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The family-friendly event will also offer photo opportunities with Santa and a magic show, according to organizers.

Parking around downtown will be free for those going to the event.

There will be live music and wrestling at four stages throughout downtown Sanford. Here’s the lineup:

West End/Celery City Stage

Townskies Holiday Revue from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Honey Pot from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling from 7:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Legendary JC’s from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Magnolia Square Stage

Girl Scout Choir from 4 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Seminole State from 5 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.

Orlando Gay Chorus from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Greg Parnell Trio from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

TBD from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sanford Avenue Stage

Electric Xperience from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Brandon Bing from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Big Tiki and The Mai Tais from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Nirvanna from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tuffy’s Music Box Stage

Chuck Magid Trio at 5 p.m.

Daniel Heitz Bans at 6:15 p.m.

Oxford Noland at 7:30 p.m.

Steeln’ Peaches at 9 p.m.