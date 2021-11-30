Krampusfest returns to Orlando’s Milk District this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. – Looking for a little twist to the holiday season? Krampusfest is set to return to Orlando’s Milk District this weekend.

“In the Alpine regions of Europe, St. Nicholas Day is always preceded by an evening for Krampus the Christmas Demon to pass judgment upon the naughty list in an evening of revelry,” the event’s website reads.

Krampus is making a stop in the Milk District Sunday from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. at The Plaza Live. Organizers said guests can enjoy live music, food, Christmas vendors, costume contests and a parade.

According to the event website, some of the performers include Bad Santa and the Angry Elves, The Bloody JUG Band and Phantasmagoria.

There will be a selection of beer from Sideward Brewing and local vendors attending Krampusfest.

While admission to the event is free, online reservations are required. You may purchase a Krampusfest T-shirt or a Krampus Stein for an additional cost when making your ticket reservation. For more information or to RSVP, click here.