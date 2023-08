VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A fatal crash was reported Tuesday morning on State Road 44 in Volusia County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The wreck happened around 6 a.m. on S.R. 44 at Pioneer Trail near Samsula-Spruce Creek.

The FHP said S.R. 44 is closed in the area because of the fatal crash.

No other details have been released.

