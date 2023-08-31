United flight attendants picket at Orlando International Airport for scheduling fix, staffing

ORLANDO, Fla. – Dozens of United Airlines flight attendants picketed Thursday in a push for what they called long-overdue changes with carrier.

The march at Orlando International Airport was part of a nationwide day of action and one of nearly 20 demonstrations at airports across the U.S.

The flight attendants, who are represented by the Association of Flight Attendants (AFA), called for a fix to internal infrastructure, staffing, and other issues which they said caused several days of and cancellations and delays last month.

“Their inability to hire schedulers, it creates the delays in the operation. Issues that make a problem for the flight attendants and the traveling public,” United AFA Local Secretary Randy Hatfield said.

The demonstration came as the union is more than 18 months into contract negotiations with United.

Hatfield said AFA has offered solutions, but management has rejected their offer.

“We’ve given them options that would resolve these issues and we just need them to act on it so it benefits not only flight attendants, but the traveling public,” Hatfield said.

A spokesperson for United Airlines released a statement, which said:

“We’re continuing to work with the Association of Flight Attendants toward an industry-leading agreement. All United flights will operate as planned while our flight attendants exercise their right to distribute information and picket while off-duty.”

