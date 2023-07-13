UPS workers picket outside Longwood facility after stalemate in contract negotiations

LONGWOOD, Fla. – Dozens of UPS employees gathered outside a facility in Longwood on Thursday morning for what’s called a practice picket.

Those who participated said the point of the demonstration was to show the company they’re serious about the contract negotiations that are underway.

“It’s time this company took care of us,” UPS employee Chris Loulan said. “I mean, we were heroes five years ago, you know, essential workers. And now they can’t seem to find enough money to take care of it.”

Loulan has been working for UPS for 37 years. He said he remembers the last time employees went on strike 25 years ago. He said they’re fighting for better pay, especially for part-time workers.

“They’re very underpaid,” Loulan said. “The stats are out there. With the inflation as it is, they’re not making a lot of money. They need to be taken care of. And the turnover is high too because they’re not making what they’re making at Burger King or McDonald’s.”

This all comes as contract negotiations between the Teamsters union and UPS broke down last Wednesday. Both sides are blaming each other from walking away from the table.

“They’re not saying what the details are, but it’s close but not close enough,” said Sean Mason, UPS employee and Teamsters Local Union 385 trustee. “Our company really wants us to get it done.”

Mason has been with UPS for 27 years. While the employee contracts aren’t up until July 31, they’re making their message clear weeks in advance.

“We’re sending a message nationwide,” Mason said. “This picketing is going across the nation, this practice picketing to let the company know we’re serious about this and this is what they can see on August 1 if they don’t give us a fair contract.”

The current contract is set to expire on July 31 at midnight.

