Flying footlong ‘Subway in the Sky’ coming to Orlando, other cities

The Subway in the Sky blimp

ORLANDO, Fla. – There are Blimpie subs and now subs in a blimp – and they are two very different things.

Subway just unveiled their flying deli dirigible called the “Subway in the Sky,” featuring The Beast, one of the restaurant chain’s newest sandwiches.

The new dining experience started flying Sept. 1 and will visit Orlando, Kansas City and Miami. The flying sub visits Orlando Sept. 19-20 and registration opens on Sept. 16 for our location.

To reserve a seat on the Subway in the Sky and to view detailed flight information, you can click here or by scanning a QR code in their local Subway.

The Subway in the Sky blimp (Subway Restaurants)

A news release on Subway’s website read in part, “Underneath the nearly 180-foot-long footlong, Subway transformed the gondola into a floating restaurant that accommodates up to six sandwich lovers per trip.”

The company said up to 40 people per day will have the chance to eat one of their four hero subs on board the blimp as “they float 1,000 feet above the ground.”

If they didn’t want us to turn one into a sandwich, they shouldn’t have shaped them like sandwiches. pic.twitter.com/V6wdI9FAlE — Subway® (@SUBWAY) August 29, 2023

According to the release, the promotion is part of Subway’s latest Eat Fresh campaign, celebrating its transformation journey that started in 2021.

The restaurant chain has locations in more than 100 countries and territories and has nearly 37,000 restaurants.

