Orlando’s 1st meadery to host grand opening. Here’s what you need to know

ORLANDO, Fla. – Zymarium Meadery, the first winery in Orlando dedicated to making honey wines, is set to host its grand opening on Saturday in Orlando’s trendy Mills 50 neighborhood.

The meadery’s tasting room sits at 1121 N. Mills Ave.

In anticipation of large crowds for the event, the business announced it would be handing out colored wristbands to allow groups to enter the tasting room in two-hour blocks, starting at noon and running until midnight.

Interior of Zymarium Meadery (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

For the grand opening, Ceylon Roti Hut food truck will be on-site from noon to 4 p.m., and Pizza Slut will be serving up pies from 5 p.m. until sellout.

[ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]

Zymarium offers off-site parking at 1021 Lake Highland Drive, according to the release.

The business is run by Joe and Ginger Leigh.

Find every episode of Florida Foodie on YouTube:

“It’s been such a crazy journey getting this far, and we are so thankful for everyone that has been a part of making it happen, and the amazing team that will be running the taproom,” the pair said online when they announced the grand opening in July.

The couple has been making mead out of their home since 2014.

“I really fell down the rabbit hole and got obsessed with the fermentation science and the art of mead making and just started making tons and tons of batches and trying to perfect everything,” Joe Leigh said on the Florida Foodie podcast.

Joe and Ginger Leigh first announced plans to open a taproom in 2021. The pair ran a successful IndiGoGo campaign to raise capital for the business.

The interior of the taproom was designed by Ginger Leigh, who is also a professional artist working under the name Synthestruct.

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below: