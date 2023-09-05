‘Biohazard’ forces plane headed to Spain to turn back to Atlanta

A Delta Airlines flight from Atlanta to Barcelona, Spain had to turn back last week after a passenger had a medical issue that required the plane to be thoroughly cleaned.

According to reporting by multiple media outlets, including Business Insider, Delta confirmed a medical issue had happened on Flight DL194, and that crews worked to thoroughly clean the plane before allowing passengers to travel again.

The medical issue?

According to Business Insider, audio recorded from LiveATC.com between the plane’s pilots and air traffic control shows a passenger had “diarrhea all the way through the airplane.”

“This is a biohazard issue,” a pilot can be heard saying.

Data from flightaware.com shows the plane was about two hours into its flight from Georgia to Barcelona when it returned to Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. Passengers then had to wait while crews thoroughly cleaned the plane, which finally took off just before 3 a.m. and arrived in Barcelona eight hours later.

