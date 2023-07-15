Delta flight from Orlando diverts to Jacksonville after experiencing mechanical issues

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Delta flight from Orlando with over 200 passengers onboard had to divert to Jacksonville Saturday afternoon after a mechanical issue, according to NEWS 6 partner WJXT-TV.

Flight 2978 landed safely at the Jacksonville International Airport around 3 p.m. after an oil quantity issue was found in one of the aircraft’s two engines, according to a Delta spokesperson. The Boeing 757-200 aircraft was carrying 193 customers and six crew members.

According to a Delta, aircraft was headed to Atlanta when the oil quantity issue was found.

Crews were able to secure a new plane to continue the flight to Atlanta that is scheduled to leave JAX around 6:50 p.m., once the aircraft arrives in Jacksonville.

No passengers were injured.

The Delta spokesperson sent the following statement: