ATLANTA, Fla. – Delta Airline passengers in Atlanta were forced to use the plane’s emergency slides after a hard landing.

Delta said the left-side tires on the Boeing 757′s landing gear blew out as the jet touched down Wednesday afternoon.

The plane had to be left on the tarmac, so passengers had to use emergency slides to exit.

No injuries were reported.

An investigation is underway by Delta and the Federal Aviation Administration.

