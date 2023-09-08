Child shot through door of Winter Springs home, shooter on the run

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. – A child was shot through the door of a Winter Springs home Friday afternoon, according to police.

Officers said the shooting happened at an apartment complex at 32 Mowbray Lane.

According to a news release, the shooter was banging on a door of a home and then opened fire, hitting a child on the other side.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive, officers said.

Police have not released the child’s age.

Investigators said the shooter remains on the loose. No information about their identity has been released.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to Winter Springs police at 407-327-7575.

