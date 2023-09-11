92º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Amber Alert issued for two children out of South Florida

Cristhian Ariel Ruiz Maradiaga, 2 months old, and Ariana Jasmine Maradiaga, 1, were last seen in Lake Worth

Thomas Mates, Digital Storyteller

Tags: Palm County, Amber Alert, Florida, Crime
Amber Alert issued for two children out of Palm Beach County (Florida Department of Law Enforcement)

PALM COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an Amber Alert for two children out of Palm Beach County.

Law enforcement is looking for Cristhian Ariel Ruiz Maradiaga, 2 months old, and Ariana Jasmine Maradiaga, 1.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

The two were last seen with Marjorie Maradiaga, 19, in the area of the 3400 block of W. San Salvador St. in Lake Worth, according to FDLE.

Investigators said they may now be in the company of Santos Icaac Diaz Escobar, 21, and may also be traveling in a 2004 gray Lexus sedan with a temporary Florida tag, YG73144. According to a news release, the car also has a spoiler and after-market taillights that appear clear, rather than red.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office at 561-688-3375 or call 911.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Thomas Mates is a digital storyteller for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com. He also produces the podcast Florida Foodie. Thomas is originally from Northeastern Pennsylvania and worked in Portland, Oregon before moving to Central Florida in August 2018. He graduated from Temple University with a degree in Journalism in 2010.

email