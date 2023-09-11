Amber Alert issued for two children out of South Florida

Amber Alert issued for two children out of Palm Beach County

PALM COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an Amber Alert for two children out of Palm Beach County.

Law enforcement is looking for Cristhian Ariel Ruiz Maradiaga, 2 months old, and Ariana Jasmine Maradiaga, 1.

The two were last seen with Marjorie Maradiaga, 19, in the area of the 3400 block of W. San Salvador St. in Lake Worth, according to FDLE.

Investigators said they may now be in the company of Santos Icaac Diaz Escobar, 21, and may also be traveling in a 2004 gray Lexus sedan with a temporary Florida tag, YG73144. According to a news release, the car also has a spoiler and after-market taillights that appear clear, rather than red.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office at 561-688-3375 or call 911.

