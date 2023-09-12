75º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Joyride: Stolen excavator driven into Florida Walmart

Gainesville police investigate crash

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Gainesville, Walmart, Strange Florida
Stolen excavator (Gainesville Police Department)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – It was quite the scene Monday night at a Walmart Gainesville when a stolen excavator crashed into the store.

According to the Gainesville Police Department, someone stole the excavator, took down some power poles and crashed into the wall of the store.

Police said the the driver slammed through another nearby building.

The department did not release the person’s name or age but said they are in custody.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

email