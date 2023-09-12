Joyride: Stolen excavator driven into Florida Walmart

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – It was quite the scene Monday night at a Walmart Gainesville when a stolen excavator crashed into the store.

According to the Gainesville Police Department, someone stole the excavator, took down some power poles and crashed into the wall of the store.

Police said the the driver slammed through another nearby building.

The department did not release the person’s name or age but said they are in custody.

GPD officers are currently working an incident at Wal-Mart (2900 SW 42nd Street) where the suspect stole a large excavator, drove it around the southwest (taking out power poles), and then drove through the wall of the Walmart. The suspect is custody. pic.twitter.com/5DY15fQdJZ — gainesvillepd (@GainesvillePD) September 12, 2023

UPDATE: Officers located another building (storage unit in the area of 2700 SW 40th Blvd) that the suspect also drove through. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/AZqh1TmseO — gainesvillepd (@GainesvillePD) September 12, 2023

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: