Arrest made in Melbourne head-on crash that killed Vero Beach woman

Crash happened on North Harbor City Boulevard near Nelson Avenue

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Darrell Ramsey (Brevard County Sheriff's Office)

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A 62-year-old man was arrested Friday, more than six months after a March head-on crash that killed a Vero Beach woman, according to the Melbourne Police Department.

The department said Darrell Ramsey faces several charges, including DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide.

The wreck happened on March 25 on North Harbor City Boulevard near Nelson Avenue.

According to police, Ramsey was speeding in a Nissan Titan and lost control, going into the opposite lanes and crashing head-on into a Toyota Rav4.

The driver of the Rav4, 67-year-old Patsy Ward, was taken to the hospital where she later died.

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

