‘Multiple gunshot victims’ at Palm Bay apartment complex, police say

PALM BAY, Fla. – Police are investigating a shooting with several victims at an apartment complex in Palm Bay.

Officers say they responded to calls about the shooting at around 8:30 p.m. along Hadley Circle at the Park Apartments off San Filippo Drive SE, south of Jupiter Boulevard SE.

Police say there were multiple gunshot victims, but they provided no other information about how many victims there were or their conditions.

It’s also not known if a suspect is known or in custody.

The investigation and the scene are still active, according to police.

Stay with News 6 on this developing story as we work to get more information.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: