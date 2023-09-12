74º
‘Multiple gunshot victims’ at Palm Bay apartment complex, police say

Shooting happened at the Park Apartments

Christie Zizo, Digital Editor

Tags: Palm Bay, Brevard County, Crime
PALM BAY, Fla. – Police are investigating a shooting with several victims at an apartment complex in Palm Bay.

Officers say they responded to calls about the shooting at around 8:30 p.m. along Hadley Circle at the Park Apartments off San Filippo Drive SE, south of Jupiter Boulevard SE.

Police say there were multiple gunshot victims, but they provided no other information about how many victims there were or their conditions.

It’s also not known if a suspect is known or in custody.

The investigation and the scene are still active, according to police.

