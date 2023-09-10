Palm Bay police investigating after body found at ‘Compound’

PALM BAY, Fla. – Police on Sunday said they are investigating after a body was discovered at “The Compound,” a 12-square-mile plot of undeveloped neighborhood in Palm Bay.

According to a news release, police said it is being treated as a homicide investigation.

In March, city leaders announced they planned to discuss what’s next for the troubled area during a workshop in the wake of recent high-profile crimes.

Earlier in March, the remains of 44-year-old Nancy Howery were found buried in at least five locations in The Compound.

Less than three months earlier, a 16-year-old and a 14-year-old were found dead in the area — both shot, police said — on Christmas.

The Compound was originally planned for development in the 1980s, but after the company behind the project went belly-up, it has since become known for wild parties, ATV enthusiasts and as a dumping ground for crime.

