Friends, family to march for justice in Palm Bay fatal shootings of teens found in ‘Compound’

PALM BAY, Fla. – Friends and family members of two teens found shot to death in Palm Bay on Christmas are marching Thursday for justice ahead of a city council meeting.

The 14-year-old and 16-year-old victims were found dead in an abandoned area known as the “Compound.” The event on Thursday is called the “Justice Walk” and will begin at 5:45 p.m. on Eldron Boulevard and Malabar Road.

The Palm Bay Police Department said officers initially found one victim with gunshot wounds and after a short time, police found another teen who was shot.

The mother of the 14-year-old victim identified her son to News 6 as Jeremiah Brown, a Bayside High School freshman, and shared family photos of the teen. Police did not identify the 16-year-old victim.

The “Compound” is an abandoned housing development in southwest Palm Bay near the intersection of J.A. Bombardier Boulevard and Kentucky Drive, typically used for ATVs and other activities, that is 12.2 square miles, according to Palm Bay police Lt. Michael Roberts.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Palm Bay Police Department at 321-952-3456 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.

