Mount Dora man sentenced to 5 year probation for attack on U.S. Capitol

Dept. of Justice documents identify Brian Preller at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, wearing shirt that reads "Waterboarding Instructor" and a tactical vest with B Squad. (Courtesy: U.S. Dept. of Justice)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A Mount Dora man was sentenced to five years probation on Wednesday for his role in the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Brian Preller, 33, a member of the alt-right group Guardians of Freedom, pleaded guilty to one count of civil disorder in June.

Investigators claimed Preller and other members of the group, also known as B Squad, were part of a larger militia who were planning violence on Jan. 6, 2021.

They claim Preller was part of the force that stormed its way into the Capitol building that day.

Federal prosecutors want a judge to sentence Preller to eight months in prison.

Preller’s attorney, Mary Nerino, however, urged the court to sentence Preller to five years supervised probation, instead.

Court records show she claimed Preller was fighting addiction and a failing marriage at the time of the riot.

On Wednesday, Judge Trevor N. McFadden sentenced Preller to 60 months probation, which will include eight months of location monitoring. McFadden also ordered Preller to complete 40 hours of community service and pay $2000 in restitution.

