Florida woman accused of trespassing onto Kennedy Space Center with a gun

ORLANDO, Fla. – An Ocala woman was indicted this week after attorneys and police said she drove onto Kennedy Space Center property with a gun in her vehicle and at one point nearly struck a police officer while trying to flee.

Katie Mahai, 41, was indicted in federal court for the Feb. 10 incident.

Titusville police and Kennedy Space Center police said Mahai disregarded all barriers and KSC police as she sped toward the Kennedy Space Center, running through several barrier gates and police stop sticks.

Titusville police tried to use their patrol vehicles to stop Mahai, but said she was able to free her vehicle, nearly striking a Titusville police officer in the process.

Police were able to block Mahai’s vehicle and take her into custody. During a search of the vehicle, police found a gun in the front passenger seat with a round of ammunition in the chamber.

Mahai is facing federal charges of armed trespass, fleeing and eluding law enforcement officers, and unlawfully bringing a firearm onto Kennedy Space Center. If convicted of all counts, she faces a maximum of 15 years in federal prison.

