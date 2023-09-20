2 Texas residents arrested after neo-Nazi banners hung over I-4 in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Two more suspects have been arrested after antisemitic banners were hung out over Interstate 4 in Orlando earlier this year, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The banners included swastika flags and other racist messages, which were displayed along Daryl Carter Parkway Bridge back in June — a violation of state law, according to investigators.

Gov. DeSantis signed HB 269 into law more than a month prior, which prohibits these types of displays without permission. The provision was one of several aimed at people or groups who were making hateful displays or harassing people because of their religion or ethnicity.

In a release, FDLE officials said that Ronald Murray, 41, and Amanda Rains, 36 — both from Cypress, Texas — turned themselves into the Orange County Jail on Tuesday.

Two other arrests were made in the case earlier this month, including Jason Brown, 48, and Anthony Altick, 36.

Both Murray and Rains face charges of criminal mischief, a second-degree misdemeanor.

