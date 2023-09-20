Man exposes himself to woman on LYNX bus at Florida Mall

Crimeline releases sketch of man who exposed himself on Lynx bus in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man exposed himself to a woman while on a LYNX bus at the Florida Mall in Orange County, according to Crimeline.

The man got on the bus on Sept. 2 around 6:45 p.m. and exposed himself while looking at the victim.

The man is described as having a skinny build, short gray facial hair and possibly being in his 40s.

Crimeline said the victim reported she believed she has seen the man on the bus before and that he frequents the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call 800-423-TIPS. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered if information leads to the man’s whereabouts or an arrest.

