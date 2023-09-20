Man exposes himself to woman on LYNX bus at Florida Mall

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man exposed himself to a woman while on a LYNX bus at the Florida Mall in Orange County, according to Crimeline.
The man got on the bus on Sept. 2 around 6:45 p.m. and exposed himself while looking at the victim.
The man is described as having a skinny build, short gray facial hair and possibly being in his 40s.
[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]
Crimeline said the victim reported she believed she has seen the man on the bus before and that he frequents the area.
Anyone with information is asked to call 800-423-TIPS. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered if information leads to the man’s whereabouts or an arrest.
Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: