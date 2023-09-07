10 patients treated after exposure to ‘unknown substance’ on Orange County school bus, firefighters say

Fire crews were called out to Forsyth Woods Elementary School along Curtis Street on Thursday afternoon.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An “unknown substance” on a school bus prompted a hazmat response from Orange County Fire Rescue which resulted in the treatment of 10 patients, according to officials.

Fire crews were called out to Forsyth Woods Elementary School along Curtis Street on Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters said there were 50 children on the bus with 10 people assessed for symptoms. Orange County Fire Rescue originally reported that the patients had been affected by pepper spray, but later backtracked saying that they could not definitively identify what the patients were exposed to.

Crews added that no one was taken to the hospital.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

No information was released about how the patients were exposed to the “unknown substance.”

Orange County Public Schools sent out the following statement:

Forsythe Woods Elementary families of bus route 5210, this is principal Kelly Maldonado calling to address concerns about an unknown odor that was reported on your child’s bus this afternoon. Before students were released, the bus was taken back to the bus compound and checked out. It was cleared to resume service after nothing was found to create the odor. We did have some students who were checked out by EMS because they felt sick from the unpleasant odor. Contrary to rumors that are spreading, there is no evidence that pepper spray was deployed on the school bus. All students are safe and are being transported home. If you have any concerns or questions please contact me at the school. Thank you for listening and for your continued support. Orange County Public Schools

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: