10 patients treated after exposure to ‘unknown substance’ on Orange County school bus, firefighters say

50 children were on bus at the time

Thomas Mates, Digital Storyteller

Fire crews were called out to Forsyth Woods Elementary School along Curtis Street on Thursday afternoon. (WKMG 2023)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An “unknown substance” on a school bus prompted a hazmat response from Orange County Fire Rescue which resulted in the treatment of 10 patients, according to officials.

Fire crews were called out to Forsyth Woods Elementary School along Curtis Street on Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters said there were 50 children on the bus with 10 people assessed for symptoms. Orange County Fire Rescue originally reported that the patients had been affected by pepper spray, but later backtracked saying that they could not definitively identify what the patients were exposed to.

Crews added that no one was taken to the hospital.

No information was released about how the patients were exposed to the “unknown substance.”

Orange County Public Schools sent out the following statement:

Clarification:

Orange County Fire Rescue originally reported that patients were exposed to pepper spray, but later retracted that statement. News 6 apologizes for any confusion that may have caused.

