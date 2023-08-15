81º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Traffic

WATCH LIVE: Trooper Steve talks school bus rules, etiquette

Watch live at the top of this story

Steve Montiero, Traffic Anchor

Tags: Trooper Steve On Patrol, On Patrol

ORLANDO, Fla. – I can talk about it all day long, and yet there are still people who choose to act reckless around in my opinion, one of the most important vehicles on the roadway.

School buses are tasked with ensuring our students, our children, are getting to school safely. They are equipped with specific safety equipment, but it takes extra steps to make sure no incidents occur.

Part of that is the etiquette of other drivers while driving around school buses.

On today’s Patrol, we will talk about the rules and regulations for you and school buses, and talk about some etiquette that may not be law, but  should be common.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Steven Montiero, better known as “Trooper Steve," joined the News 6 morning team as its Traffic Safety Expert in October 2017. A Central Florida native and decorated combat veteran, Montiero comes to the station following an eight-year assignment with the Florida Highway Patrol.

email