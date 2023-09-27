Portions of road near Ormond-by-the-Sea may be washed out, official says

Sections of A1A collapsed and were washed out after consecutive hurricanes in 2022

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Strong storms on Tuesday evening may have caused some damage along the coast in Volusia County, according to an official from Ormond Beach.

The storms brought heavy rainfall into much of Central Florida, sparking tornado warnings and flood advisories in several counties.

While there were no flood rescues, Ormond Beach Public Information Officer Jenn Elston told News 6 that some areas of Oceanshore Boulevard in the area of Ormond-by-the-Sea apparently washed out.

Elston added that Oceanshore Boulevard was closed Tuesday evening from San Jose Drive to Sunny Beach Drive as a result.

Other portions of the roadway suffered major damage following hurricanes Ian and Nicole in 2022 after they swept through Florida.

No additional information has been provided at this time.