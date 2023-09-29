81º
Man found guilty of manslaughter in deadly West Melbourne bar shooting over spilled beer

Gregory Barr II shot, killed 19-year-old Andre Hutchinas

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Gregory Barr.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A jury on Thursday found a man guilty of manslaughter in a deadly 2021 shooting over spilled beer.

Gregory Barr II was arrested after the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Andre Hutchinas, a football player and recent Melbourne High School graduate. He initially was charged with second-degree murder, but the jury found him guilty on a lesser charge of manslaughter.

According to West Melbourne police, Barr was in an argument with someone else about beer being spilled on him. Barr then put a knife to the person’s throat, and Hutchinas tried to intervene, police said.

Barr attempted to stab or slash Hutchinas with the knife, but he was able to avoid the strike and punched Barr in self-defense, according to a police report.

Barr then pulled out a gun and shot Hutchinas in the neck, police said. Hutchinas was taken to Holmes Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to investigators.

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

