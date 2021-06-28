WATCH LIVE: West Melbourne police, victim’s mother discuss fatal shooting

WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. – A man was shot and killed in West Melbourne while trying to de-escalate an argument between two others, police said.

The fatal shooting happened late Friday near Columbia Lane and U.S. 192.

Family members identified the victim as 19-year-old Andre Hutchinas.

West Melbourne police said Gregory Barr II was arrested on second-degree murder charges in connection with the shooting.

According to police, Barr was in an argument with someone else about beer being spilled on him. Barr then put a knife to the person’s throat, and Hutchinas tried to intervene, police said.

Barr attempted to stab or slash Hutchinas with the knife, but he was able to avoid the strike and punched Barr in self-defense, according to a police report.

Barr then pulled out a gun and shot Hutchinas in the neck, police said. Hutchinas was taken to Holmes Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to investigators.

A crowd surrounded Barr, but he threatened them with his gun and told them to get away, police said.

Barr was taken to police headquarters, where he waived his Miranda rights and admitted to shooting the victim, according to the police report.