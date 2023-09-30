Teen killed after standing through vehicle’s sunroof, striking concrete beam, police say

An 18-year-old died after he stood through a moving vehicle’s sunroof and was struck by a concrete beam while the sedan passed under a ramp, police said.

According to the the Edmonton Police Service, the deadly crash happened at the West Edmonton Mall on Thursday around 1:45 p.m.

Police said they responded to the north parking garage at the mall where is was reported that a Toyota Camry was “travelling through the parkade when an adult male passenger stood up through the sunroof of the sedan. As the vehicle was passing underneath a ramp, the passenger struck a concrete beam..

According to a news release, EMS responded and transported the 18-year-old to a hospital where he died from his injuries. A 17-year-old male driver of the sedan and a 15-year-old female passenger did not report any injuries.

EPS Major Collision Investigations Section (MCIS) continues to investigate.

Speed and impairment are not believed to be factors in this collision, according to the release.

