Investigation underway into Flagler schools after possible fraud transfer

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – The Flagler County School District is investigating an electronic transfer of funds to a “possible fraudulent vendor bank account,” district officials announced on Tuesday.

In a release, the district said that Superintendent LaShakia Moore reported the investigation to the school board.

Upon discovery of the transfer, the district then began an internal investigation, working alongside the FBI and the sheriff’s office, the release states.

“We want to assure the public there has been no data breach on our part and that all district information remains secure and protected,” the release reads.

No additional information has been provided at this time.

