See which 2 Central Florida schools received National Blue Ribbon award

ORLANDO, Fla. – Two schools in Central Florida received the coveted National Blue Ribbon award, the U.S. Department of Education said.

The program “recognizes public and private elementary, middle, and high schools based on their overall academic excellence or their progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups,” according to the department’s website.

The Professional and Technical High School in Osceola County and Edgewood Jr/Sr High School in Brevard County made the list of schools honored in 2023.

“The honorees for our 2023 National Blue Ribbon Schools Award have set a national example for what it means to raise the bar in education,” U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in a release. “The leaders, educators, and staff at our National Blue Ribbon Schools continually inspire me with their dedication to fostering academic excellence and building positive school cultures that support students of all backgrounds to thrive academically, socially, and emotionally.”

Mark Shanoff, the superintendent for Osceola County School District, said PATHS, which is located in Kissimmee, was one of the 353 schools that was chosen.

PATHS is a comprehensive accelerated high school in Osceola County that provides students with the opportunity to engage in rigorous academic coursework that is aligned with a career pathway, according to a news release from the county.

“I am extremely proud to recognize and celebrate the excellence in education at PATHS knowing it has a ripple effect by inspiring other schools, boosting community pride, and providing validation and motivation for students and educators. It’s a true testament to the school’s commitment to providing a world-class educational experience,” Shanoff said in a release.

Edgewood Jr./Sr. High in Merritt Island was also recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School. This is the third time Edgewood has been named a National Blue Ribbon School. It also received the award in 2008 and 2017, according to Brevard Public Schools.

“It is such an honor to work with an amazing school community. Our students, faculty, staff, parents, families, and community members collectively work to seek excellence in who we are and all that we do,” Principal Jacqueline Ingratta said in a release. “I am inspired by our phenomenal students, our awesome staff, and the tremendous support of our parents and families.”

The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has bestowed more than 10,000 awards to over 9,700 schools, with some schools winning multiple awards since its inception in 1982.

You can view all of the 2023 National Blue Ribbon Schools by clicking here.

