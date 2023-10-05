Parents express confidence in Pop Warner league after 11-year-old shooter’s arrest

Parents in Apopka attended an emergency meeting Wednesday after an 11-year-old shot two children during a Pop Warner football practice on Monday. Both shooting victims are expected to be okay.

APOPKA, Fla. – Parents in Apopka attended an emergency meeting Wednesday after an 11-year-old shot two children during a Pop Warner football practice on Monday. Both shooting victims are expected to be okay.

Apopka police said the child grabbed a loaded gun inside his mother’s vehicle.

Team officials invited parents to speak about the incident, express any concerns and brainstorm ideas moving forward during Wednesday’s meeting.

Derick Harris said he attended the meeting and described parents expressing confidence in the team’s safety policies.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

“Everything was fine even before now, but looking at the things they are putting in place, what they are doing,” Harris said. “I think the important thing is for adults to provide an era of comfort, so the children have someone to talk to about what’s going on.”

About a dozen parents expressed off-camera that they feel safe with their children continuing to play sports at the Northwest Recreation Complex near where the shooting took place.

Harris also said he was at the scene of the shooting and was impressed with the swift action from team officials.

“I think the staff handled everything very well. Initially, things were chaotic and things, but the staff stepped in, the coaches stepped in, and calmed everything down,” Harris said.

The 11-year-old shooter is continuing to be held at a juvenile detention center on a charge of attempted murder.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: