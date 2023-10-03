Child shoots, injures 2 other children near Apopka football field, police say

APOPKA, Fla. – Two children were hospitalized after being shot near a football field in Apopka on Monday evening, according to the police department.

According to police, the shooting happened on Monday near the Northwest Recreation Complex.

Apopka Police Chief Mike McKinley said that at around 8:20 p.m., police responded to the recreation center over reports about the shooting during the Pop Warner football team’s practice.

According to McKinley, three children on the team had gotten into an “altercation,” leading one of the children to head to a car to grab a firearm.

That child then fired a round from the gun, striking two other children in the process, McKinley said.

“The altercation started on the football field, carried into the parking lot to a car, and that’s where the shooting occurred,” McKinley said.

Upon arrival, police were able to take the shooter into custody, McKinley explained during a news conference.

McKinley said one of the children was struck in the arm, and the other suffered an injury to the torso. He added that both children were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition.

“It’s unbelievable that young kids, out here to play football and have a good time, would get into an altercation,” McKinley said at the conference. “Plenty of adults around. In my day, we would have run and talked to our parents about it and let our parents handle it.”

McKinley said he didn’t know how the child had gotten access to the gun.

“I am shocked that they knew exactly where that gun probably was and had access to it,” McKinley said. “But again, that’s part of our investigation, and I don’t know exactly what occurred and how long it took him to get to that firearm.”

Pop Warner is a nonprofit group aimed at providing youth football, cheerleading and dance to local communities, according to the group’s website.

No additional information has been provided at this time, including the identities of the children or any possible charges stemming from the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

