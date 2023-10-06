Southern Home Bakery expands, opens 2nd location in Winter Garden

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – A custom sugar cookie and southern desserts bakery is heading to Winter Garden.

Southern Home Bakery has called College Park home since 2018, after taking over Cookie Cousins on Edgewater Drive. Now, the business is branching out to Winter Garden and hosting a grand opening Friday, Oct. 6, for its newest location at 6 E Plant Street.

Catherine Cramer, the owner of Southern Home Bakery, has always loved to bake and said she would bake with her mother and grandmother.

“We were always baking together and the spirit of hospitality was ever present in our home. This has inspired our mission at Southern Home Bakery — to make hospitality easy and every day special for our people,” she said in a statement.

[STORY CONTINUES BELOW]

Southern Home Bakery expands to Winter Garden (Southern Home Bakery)

Cramer said ever since she was a little girl, she loved to decorate cookies.

The bakery offers custom-decorated cookies, bars, cookies, cupcakes and even a monthly subscription box.

“It is such a joy to grow this business that I’ve truly always dreamed about,” she said.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

The grand opening, which is from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., will have an assortment of Southern Home Bakery products and drinks from nearby businesses.

If you can’t make it to the grand opening, the bakery will be open for its first day of business on Saturday.

To check out the bakery options or order custom requests, click here.

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below: