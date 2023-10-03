Merritt Island waves in seafood festival with food trucks, live music and more

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – A seafood festival in Merritt Island this weekend is raising money for a new Brevard Humane Society shelter.

The new Field Manor Seafood Festival is happening Saturday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

There will be food trucks, a silent auction, live music, museum tours and a market featuring vendors with coastal and animal-related items, organizers said.

Field Manor, a historical site that’s both a museum and event venue, is teaming up with the Brevard Humane Society to raise funds for a new shelter. The money will also help “preserve our 45 acres bordering the Indian River and the historic buildings that make up our museum,” according to the event’s website.

There are various ticket options.

