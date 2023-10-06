Your Florida Daily: Video shows high-speed chase on I-95, teen arrested months after Ocala school bomb threat

A high-speed chase on I-95 ends with the arrest of a South Florida man accused of stabbing a doctor.

Video shared by the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office shows a white sedan flying north on the highway at more than 120 mph, weaving around other cars as deputies and helicopter follow behind.

Stabbing Suspect Captured After High-Speed Pursuit Yesterday afternoon, the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the Jupiter Police Department and notified us of a stabbing that occurred in their jurisdiction with the suspect last seen fleeing northbound on I-95 at high rates of speed. Our deputies immediately responded to the south county line and waited for the vehicle. Our Real Time Crime Center located the vehicle on our LPR cameras positioned in the area and shared live information of its location and direction of travel. Our deputies and HAWK (our cool helicopter) received the real time information and quickly spotted the vehicle entering our county. The driver dangerously attempted to elude deputies but was successfully slowed down and eventually stopped after various measures were utilized. Deputies safely took the driver into custody and no one was injured during the apprehension. Posted by Indian River County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, October 5, 2023

The sheriff’s office said the stabbing happened Wednesday afternoon at a pediatric office in Jupiter.

The suspect, Nicholas David Parchesco, 28, tried to elude deputies but they were able to slow him down using stop sticks.

Parchesco was taken into custody and faces multiple charges, including attempted murder.

The condition of the doctor has not been released.

A Florida teen was arrested after a false bomb threat was made at a Catholic high school in Ocala.

Police say in a news release that the bomb threat happened in August with the caller claiming that the bomb was left in a specific room and would explode.

The caller’s phone number was traced back to Germany but because the caller knew specific details about the school, investigators believed a student at the school might have been involved.

With some help from the FBI, police identified the teen caller in Germany who told them a student at Trinity Catholic High School asked him to make the threat because they didn’t want to go to school that day.

The 14-year-old boy who attended the school was arrested and charged after investigators found messages between the student and the German teen.

Bear sighted in Altamonte Springs tree, FWC says

Florida Fish and Wildlife (FWC) said it’s taking action in response to concerns over an increase in bear sightings, but the agency is not planning to hold a bear hunt.

Bears encounters in neighborhoods have reported across the state and here in Central Florida.

There was even a sighting at Disney’s Magic Kingdom last month, forcing several attractions to shut down.

FWC said it will increase surveillance and set more traps.

Random Florida Fact

The small pond near Titusville known now as the Windover Archeological Site was once a burial spot for prehistoric peoples.

It’s estimated the soft muck in the pond preserved the bodies for thousands of years.

The site was discovered in 1984 by a construction worker who discovered human skulls while digging.

Archaeologists later discovered the remains from 168 people in total.

The bog preserved the bodies so well, experts were able to map the genome of the ancient humans, allowing researchers to compare us with some of our distant ancestors.

