Bear at Walt Disney World closes rides, attractions at Magic Kingdom

ORLANDO, Fla. – A bear in a tree at a Walt Disney World park has prompted the closure of several rides and attractions.

The bear was spotted Monday in a tree near Big Thunder Mountain Railroad in Frontierland of Magic Kingdom, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

FWC biologists believe the bear was likely moving through the area looking for food, since this time of year bears normally pack on fat reserves for the winter.

FWC says usually the best practice is to give the bear space and time to move along on their own. However, FWC staff are working on capturing and relocating the bear, since it is in the midst of a theme park full of people.

Disney’s official My Disney Experience App listed several attractions as “Temporarily Closed” at 10 a.m.

Big Thunder Mountain

Hall of Presidents

Haunted Mansion

Jungle Cruise

Magic Carpets of Aladdin

Pirates of the Caribbean

Swiss Family Tree House

Under the Sea - Journey of The Little Mermaid

Walt Disney World Railroad

Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room

