🚙Time for a road trip? Visit these 8 amusement parks near RV campgrounds

For thrill-seekers and adventure enthusiasts, amusement parks provide an exhilarating escape from everyday life.

From coast to coast, the United States is home to a variety of amusement parks that offer adrenaline-pumping rides, entertainment and unforgettable experiences.

What makes the adventure even more appealing for RV enthusiasts is the presence of nearby RV parks, allowing visitors to stay close to the action while enjoying the comfort and convenience of their homes on wheels.

In this article, RV Trader is sharing some of the best amusement parks in the United States that cater to RV travelers.

Some would argue that Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, is the most magical place on earth. With four theme parks, two water parks, and an abundance of entertainment options, it’s a dream destination for families and Disney enthusiasts alike. Just a short drive away, you’ll find several RV parks, such as the Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, offering a rustic nature retreat while being just minutes away from all of the Disney magic.

Known as the “Roller Coaster Capital of the World,” Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio, boasts an impressive lineup of record-breaking roller coasters and thrilling attractions. For RV travelers in a Class B RV or other RV, there are multiple RV parks nearby, including Lighthouse Point and Bayshore Estates, where you can relax and recharge before jumping back into the excitement of the park.

Step into a world of European charm and thrilling rides at Busch Gardens Williamsburg. This amusement park offers a unique combination of roller coasters, live shows, and beautifully landscaped gardens. After a day of excitement, park your RV at the nearby Williamsburg Campground, which provides a serene setting for campers.

Immerse yourself in the glitz and glamor of Hollywood at Universal Studios Hollywood. This movie-themed amusement park offers a behind-the-scenes experience with thrilling rides inspired by blockbuster films and TV shows. After a fun day out and about, park your camper at Hollywood RV Park or Walnut RV Park.

Nestled in the Smoky Mountains, Dollywood combines country charm with thrilling attractions, offering a unique experience for visitors of all ages. After riding the roller coasters and enjoying the live entertainment, head to a nearby RV park, such as River Plantation RV Resort or Duvall in the Smokies RV Campground, for some rest and relaxation.

A chocolate lover’s paradise, Hersheypark promises a sweet adventure with its assortment of rides, including roller coasters and water rides. Close to the park, you’ll find Hershey RV & Camping Resort and other RV-friendly campgrounds, ensuring a relaxing and convenient stay while indulging in all things chocolate.

Thrill-seekers will absolutely love Six Flags Magic Mountain, home to some of the most intense roller coasters in the world. In fact, the park features 20 world-class roller coasters and more than 100 games and attractions. After an adrenaline-fueled day, retreat to a nearby RV park in your travel trailer or other RV, such as Valencia Travel Village or Castaic Lake RV Park.

This marine-themed amusement park offers thrilling rides, captivating animal shows, and various exhibits. Close to the park, the Admiralty RV Resort and Greenlake RV Resort are perfect spots to unwind after an eventful day at SeaWorld.

Amusement parks in the United States are a thrilling escape for those seeking adventure and excitement. With the added convenience of nearby RV parks, exploring these destinations is easier than ever in your motorhome. So, pack your bags, buckle up, and combine the magic of amusement parks with the freedom of RV travel.

