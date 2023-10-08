Brightline doubling trains between Orlando, Miami

ORLANDO, Fla. – Brightline officials announced that it will double its train service between Orlando and Miami, two weeks after starting its connecting service.

The high-speed rail service will go from 16 to 30 trains daily starting Monday, with 15 daily departures from Miami and Orlando.

The rail system provides service between Miami and Orlando International Airport, with stops throughout South Florida.

The new hourly schedule begins with the first train leaving Orlando at 4:38 a.m. and arriving in Miami at 8:11 a.m. The final train leaves Orlando at 8:54 p.m.

The first train leaves Miami for Orlando at 6:41 a.m. and arrives at 10:19 a.m. with the last train leaving Miami for Orlando at 9:41 p.m.

Additional early-morning and late-night trains will operate between Brightline’s five South Florida stations, officials said.

The high-speed train travels up to 125 mph, cutting off about 30 minutes of drive time between the two places.

The Orlando station is located in the heart of Orlando International Airport’s Terminal C.

