Brightline service from Miami to Orlando starts soon. Here are 5 things you need to know

ORLANDO, Fla. – Brightline’s highly-anticipated Miami-to-Orlando line will begin on Friday, Sept. 22, the rail company recently announced.

The intercity rail company initially planned to be in service in early September, but last month decided to delay the opening while it continued testing along the rail corridor.

The rail system provides service between Miami and Orlando International Airport, with stops throughout South Florida.

“Opening Orlando fulfills our ultimate business model. We have seen incredible enthusiasm from the business and tourism industries eager to travel between Central and South Florida,” shared Patrick Goddard, president of Brightline. “As we start service to Orlando for peak holiday seasons, I encourage everyone to check calendars, make plans, visit our website or app and reserve a seat now.”

On Monday, Brightline announced it entered into a multi-year agreement with Orlando Health to be the official health and wellness partner of Brightline Orlando and station naming partner which will be called the Brightline Orlando Station in partnership with Orlando Health.

“The Central Florida community has embraced Brightline and the world-class team at Orlando Health truly represents the very best in both healthcare and corporate citizenship across this region, creating a perfect fit as our Orlando station naming partner,” shares Brightline Senior Vice President Partnerships and Sales Johanna Rojas. “We are proud to make Orlando our Central Florida home as we celebrate this exciting partnership.”

Here are five things you should know ahead of Friday’s service launch: