Brightline announces new launch date for Orlando route. Here’s when it opens

Brightline selling Orlando tickets. Here’s what you need to know

ORLANDO, Fla. – After a delay this summer, Brightline says it’s ready to open its Miami-to-Orlando line later this month.

The intercity rail company announced that service will begin Sept. 22 between Miami and Orlando International Airport, with stops throughout South Florida.

Brightline initially planned to be in service in early September, but last month decided to delay the opening while it continued testing along the rail corridor.

Brightline has been conducting tests through Brevard County with speeds of up to 110 mph.

One-way SMART fares for Orlando to Miami start at $79 for adults and $39 for kids.

For tickets, head to the Brightline website.

