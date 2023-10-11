Boyfriend, his grandmother arrested after monthlong disappearance of Lake County teen

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A Lake County teen was found safe after being reported missing more than a month ago — leading to the arrest of her boyfriend and his grandmother, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement initially announced that 16-year-old Aliyah Duncan was deemed missing on Sept. 6 after last being seen in Grand Island.

While she was missing, investigators spoke with her acquaintances and family members to provide clues as to her whereabouts, deputies said.

In a release, deputies explained that two of the people interviewed were Duncan’s boyfriend and his grandmother, Debbie Myers, 63.

Both the boyfriend and Myers told investigators that they didn’t know where Duncan was, and Myers said that the extensive search was becoming “ridiculous,” indicating that whoever was helping in Duncan’s disappearance should be charged, the release shows.

Last week, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office told News 6 that Duncan had “left on her own accord.” However, she was eventually recovered on Saturday at the home of her boyfriend and Myers, investigators said.

Detectives said that Duncan had been staying at the home during the entire time she was reported missing.

As a result, the boyfriend and Myers were taken into custody. Both face charges of interfering with a child’s custody, providing false information to law enforcement and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

