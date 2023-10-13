🌘 Orlando Science Center hosts annular solar eclipse watch party, explains phenomenon

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s a rare phenomenon that will have a lot of people looking to the skies over the weekend.

The annular solar eclipse takes place Saturday, Oct. 14, creating what’s known as the “ring of fire” effect.

When I heard about the annular solar eclipse, I’ll admit, I had no idea what the heck that meant.

I remember covering the total solar eclipse back in 2017, but this is something different.

I went to Orlando Science Center to get an explanation and demonstration ahead of their viewing party.

Using a flashlight as the sun, a small ball representing the moon and the earth projected on the large floating sphere, Science Program Interpreter Esha Gill demonstrated the annual solar eclipse.

“How the eclipse works is that when everything is perfectly aligned. Normally, the moon is at a tilt, higher or lower, but for this special event, the moon is going to line up and cross right over the sun’s light and the shadow is going to be blocking some of the light on the Earth. In an annular solar eclipse, there is still some of the light showing outlining the moon,” Gill said.

“The reason for that is because the moon is always going around the Earth but at an angle, so the tilt is usually five degrees north or south of the earth so it has to happen where the moon is perfectly aligned with the sun and Earth to create that cosmic coincidence,” Gill said.

So where’s the perfect spot to check out this “cosmic coincidence?”

“To be in that true path of totality, you’ll have to be in the Oregon to Texas range to see the entire eclipse, but everyone outside of that will still be able to see a little bit of it,” Gill said.

Well, that’s far from Central Florida, but News 6 meteorologist Jonathan Kegges says Florida will get a 60% totality view which is still a great show.

“What you’re going to have is the sun look like Pac-Man, with the moon taking a bite of the sun,” Kegges said.

HOLD UP! Before you look toward the sun Saturday to see the annular eclipse, you’ll need ISO-approved glasses.

The Orlando Science Center will have them on-hand for their viewing party Saturday, along with eclipse-themed events for all ages:

Solar Eclipse 101: Science on a Sphere, Level 4

What is a solar eclipse? How is it different from a lunar eclipse? Do they happen on other planets? Learn the basics of astronomical eclipses in this show about the solar system’s biggest cosmic coincidence!

Exploring Space: Digital Adventure Theater, Level 2

Join us for an exciting new live stage show that explores how humans learn about space with real science demonstrations including robotics, optics, and rockets!

NASA Live Stream of the Eclipse: Food Heroes Stage, Level 1

No one knows space better than NASA! Chill out in our Cafe and learn from the experts while seeing the annular eclipse from different views around the globe!

Space Flight: Flight Lab, Level 4

Fly through a virtual galaxy and explore stars, planets, asteroids, and everything our universe has to offer!

Space Inflators! Discovery Stage, Level 4

Learn about the dangers of space travel in this liquid nitrogen show where we subject balloons to the vacuum, extreme cold, and radiation of space!

Cosmic Lab: Dr. Dare’s Lab, Level 4

Learn about space by getting hands-on with alien glowing experiments!

The Orlando Science Center will also be livestreaming the view of the annular solar eclipse from their high-powered telescope in the observatory, as well as the annular solar eclipse from the vantage point of totality. So you’ll be able to check out the annular solar eclipse from several different angles.

“It’s really cool to be able to inspire kids to start that journey in learning space. Here at the Orlando Science Center we want to inspire science learning for life so we encourage adults to visit too,” Gill said.

If you can’t get your hands on the special eyewear, there’s other ways to view the ring of fire indirectly.

Kegges demonstrates some DIY projects with household items that will give you and your family a special view. (It’s at the end of the video below.)

He also breaks down the timeline for viewing.

