‘Spiritual shield:’ Florida rabbi encourages Jewish community amid Israel conflict

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – For the South Lake Chabad, this week’s Shabbat carries more weight as so many people in Israel will not be able to celebrate the Sabbath like they do every week.

Rabbi Moshe Dubinsky said it’s important for the Jewish community to act as a spiritual shield for their brothers and sisters as a way to provide support during this dark time.

“It’s been a very painful week for the Jewish community as a whole,” Dubinsky said. “I’m a rabbi, a leader in the community, and lots of people need the hugs, need the love at this sad, horrible time. It’s been a painful time; it’s been a painful week.”

Dubinsky along with his wife, Chavi, and other volunteers spent the last couple of days preparing for this week’s Shabbat. He said he anticipates a larger turnout as a show of support for Israel and those who can’t celebrate Shabbat this week.

“You know, the Jewish community is coming together out of love and admiration for our soldiers, for our brothers and sisters in the Holy Land,” Dubinsky said.

“Unfortunately, many of our brothers and sisters won’t be able to celebrate the Shabbat, the Sabbath, like they do every single week. You know, unfortunately, there are going to be hundreds of Jewish women that won’t be able to make the Shabbat candles, which is the mitzvah, mandate of the Jewish woman at sunset on Friday afternoon.”

It’s been almost a week since Hamas brutally attacked Israel. Dubinsky is encouraging the Jewish community to proudly display their faith -- not hide it.

“We’re going to be their spiritual shield, Dubinsky said. “We’re going to be there for them. That’s our mandate. That’s our obligation right here, right now. To my sisters out there: I encourage you to go light Shabbat candles if you’re in the greater Orlando area. Shabbat candles time is 6:42. Turn off the TV. Go light Shabbat candles. Do a mitzvah for our brothers and sisters in Israel.”

There will be a rally in support of Israel on Sunday, Oct. 15 beginning at 5 p.m. at the Walk Disney Amphitheatre at Lake Eola Park.

Orlando Jewish Unity Day (Chabads of Metro Orlando)

