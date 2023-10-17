How to see fall wildflowers in Central Florida

The Narrowleaf sunflower, also known as the swamp sunflower, blooms along Lake Jesup.

ORLANDO, Fla. – When you think of Autumn, you probably think of the leaves changing colors, but Florida doesn’t often see those deep reds, oranges, and yellows like some of our neighbors to the north.

However, we do get to enjoy some of the most beautiful fall flowers.

Right now, native Narrowleaf sunflowers. or swamp sunflowers, are blanketing the Lake Jesup Conservation Area.

If you have driven down State Road 417, you have likely seen them out the window, but you can get a lot closer than that.

The best way to access the flowers is via the Lake Jesup Wilderness Area located at 5951 S. Sanford Avenue in Sanford, but officials said the trails are currently closed “due to wet season conditions.” The property will reopen when site conditions improve.

There is a marked trail system that will guide you along the south loop trail.

The park is free to access.

The photographs in this story were taken not far from there at the Marl Bed Flats Tract Trailhead, located at 1799 Oakway in Sanford. To access Lake Jesup, you can park at the trailhead – only a few vehicles can fit in the parking area – and the walk to the flowers is less than a mile away. The area near the flowers will probably be very wet, so dress accordingly and watch out for wildlife.

You can access the narrow leaved sunflowers via the Lake Jesup Conservation Area which is managed by the St. Johns River Water Management District.

Park hours are sunrise to sunset.

If you want to see them up-close time is running out, the Florida Wildflower Foundation says the short-lived perennial primarily blooms in October and November.

