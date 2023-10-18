A lovely night: Sanford Jazz in the Park returns. Here’s what you need to know

SANFORD, Fla. – Don’t miss out on a night of jazz, family fun and more all while benefitting local charities this weekend.

The annual Sanford Jazz in the Park is back Saturday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Five different bands will be playing on stage at Centennial Park:

2:15 p.m. to 3 p.m.: Chris Nordman Trio

3:15 p.m. to 4 p.m.: The Eighth Note Collective

4:15 p.m. to 5 p.m.: The Dave Capp Project

5:15 p.m. to 6 p.m.: Arkeshia and the Trebled Clef Band

6:15 p.m. to 7 p.m.: The Greenjays

The bands will play at separate host locations after the event where fans can go to enjoy a smaller set and support Sanford’s downtown businesses, according to event organizers.

There will also be more than 10 food trucks to choose from during the fest, from savory to sweet.

