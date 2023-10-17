Space Coast Pirate & Seafood Festival brings music, contests and live performances

VIERA, Fla. – Prepare for daring sword fights, live performances and all things pirates this weekend at the Space Coast Pirate & Seafood Festival.

The three-day festival will take over Space Coast Daily Park in Viera, transforming it into “a pirate’s haven, featuring a bustling pirate village with costumed reenactors, live music, and an immersive atmosphere that harkens back to the golden age of piracy,” the event’s website reads.

One of the featured experiences is The Pirate Ball, which is happening Friday night. It will include comedic entertainers, a pub sing and, of course, dancing.

“Our Pirate Ball is not like the soirées held at Hampton Court or Kensington Palaces, and not meant as a stodgy formal fête, but a festive bash to entertain Pirates and Privateers alike, and all our guests of all classes and origins!” event organizers said.

Other entertainment includes:

Pirate reenactments

Costume contests

Pirate encampments

Treasure hunt

There will also be a selection of foods to enjoy during the festival.

Click here to learn more and to purchase tickets.

