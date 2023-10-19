‘Disgusting’: Man accused of exposing himself in Port Orange Walmart

PORT ORANGE, Fla. – Port Orange police said they have identified and arrested a man who is accused of exposing himself to a person at a local Walmart.

On Monday, police posted photos of the man in hopes of someone being able to identify him.

On Wednesday evening, Port Orange police said the man was identified as 23-year-old Nathaniel Poole IV and that he was taken into custody.

Police said Poole IV was seen loitering in the air freshener aisle of the store, and when he was alone with the victim, he “exposed his genitals.”

*Update 10/18/2023 - the suspect has been identified as Nathaniel Poole IV 06/09/2000 and has been taken into custody. https://t.co/2fwgl0K7N2 — Port Orange Police Department (@PortOrange_PD) October 19, 2023

In an incident report, police said that the man appeared to be recording on his cell phone and reportedly asked, “Which one do you recommend?”

The report states that the victim told the man, “I recommend you put your (expletive) away, you disgusting pervert.”

According to a news release, when the victim yelled for help, the suspect ran off and entered the passenger side of the vehicle pictured below, police said.

Port Orange police did not say how Poole IV was apprehended.

He faces a charge of indecent exposure and is held on bond of $500.

