City of Orlando to vote on $2 million deal to purchase Pulse Nightclub property

ORLANDO, Fla. – After years of victim’s family members, survivors and the community calling for a memorial to be built at the Pulse Nightclub site, a decision Monday will likely determine the future of the property.

Included in Monday’s city of Orlando Commission agenda is a vote to approve the city buying the property. The sale price is listed at $2,000,000 – well under what the city first offered several year ago.

However, owner Barbara Poma declined the sale and instead continued fundraising for her organization called the One Pulse Foundation. In April, onePULSE Foundation announced that Poma stepped down from her position with the group.

On Friday, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said it’s unacceptable how long it’s been without a memorial.

“I am absolutely disappointed that there is not more movement towards the actual construction of a memorial. My choice would have been to not focus on a museum, but to focus on a memorial which is where we are at now,” Dyer said.

Commissioner Patty Sheehan said on Friday that Monday’s vote will give Pulse back to the community.

“I met 38 of the 49 families and over time. What I’ve heard is ‘We don’t want a big museum, we don’t want some big thing, we just want something that is sensitive and honors our children and our loved one,’” Sheehan said.

The vote is set for Monday.

