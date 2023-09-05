Pulse Nightclub owner to start paying for security, vendors at site

A security guard keeps watch over the interim memorial at Pulse Nightclub in Orlando.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Pulse Nightclub owner Barbara Poma said she has started paying the vendors at the nightclub site after her split from the onePulse Foundation.

The foundation announced the split with Poma, who founded the organization, in April.

In May, the foundation announced it would be building a permanent memorial on a different site after Poma’s investment partner refused to donate the land the nightclub sits on to the foundation.

In July, the foundation announced it was terminating its lease of the nightclub property with Poma after it was discovered a temporary use permit had lapsed.

The foundation said they would continue paying for utilities, security, and other items until Aug. 31, which roughly cost from $9,000 to $10,000 each month.

On Sept. 1, Poma told News 6 she would pick up the tab.

“As we evaluate the future of the site, we are continuing to maintain services there,” Poma said through a spokesperson.

